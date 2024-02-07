Philip Morris International (PM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %
PM stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on PM
Insider Activity
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Philip Morris International
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.