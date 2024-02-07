Phillip Bentley Buys 117,994 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 117,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £123,893.70 ($155,313.65).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 15th, Phillip Bentley acquired 150 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,500 ($18.80).

On Wednesday, December 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 150 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($188.04).

On Monday, November 13th, Phillip Bentley acquired 142 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($188.69).

Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,468.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.14. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.40 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

