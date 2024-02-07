Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $502.42

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.42 ($6.30) and traded as high as GBX 504.40 ($6.32). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.29), with a volume of 1,640,925 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.90) to GBX 540 ($6.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 415 ($5.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.73).
Read Our Latest Analysis on PHNX
Phoenix Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Eli Lilly’s formula for success: Blending innovation with insight
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.