Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $502.42

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 502.42 ($6.30) and traded as high as GBX 504.40 ($6.32). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.29), with a volume of 1,640,925 shares traded.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.90) to GBX 540 ($6.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.01) to GBX 415 ($5.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.73).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 509.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 502.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

