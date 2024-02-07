Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $192.67 and last traded at $182.53, with a volume of 29776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.76.

The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

