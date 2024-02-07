Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 0.8 %

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 94.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $163,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $155,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

