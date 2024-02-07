Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:PIF opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.69. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.35 and a 12 month high of C$15.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total transaction of C$785,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at C$7,790.69. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

