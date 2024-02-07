Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

