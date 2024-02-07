Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

POW opened at C$39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.85. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$39.74.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3905724 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

