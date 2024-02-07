PriceSmart, Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

PriceSmart has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $83.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

