Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PB. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

