Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

