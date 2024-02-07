Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Issued By Wedbush

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTH. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $152.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.78. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $103.61 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

