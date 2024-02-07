Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIP. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,092.94%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

