Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

IDEX stock opened at $218.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.45. IDEX has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $231.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

