Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Lowered by Roth Capital

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $16.21 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. AON has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.64 and its 200 day moving average is $319.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AON by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

