Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 2,435 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 376,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $112.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.13. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

