Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.00. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Questor Technology traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 3255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Questor Technology

Questor Technology Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.0100295 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.