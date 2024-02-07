Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Purchases 9 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £144.90 ($181.65).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,704 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £153.36 ($192.25).

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($20.16) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($181.42).

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,622 ($20.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,688.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,671.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,221.92, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.68. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,061.25 ($25.84).

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

