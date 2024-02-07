Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Purchases 9 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,610 ($20.18) per share, for a total transaction of £144.90 ($181.65).
Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,704 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £153.36 ($192.25).
- On Monday, December 4th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,608 ($20.16) per share, with a total value of £144.72 ($181.42).
Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,622 ($20.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,688.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,671.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,221.92, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.68. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.14).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Rathbones Group
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rathbones Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.