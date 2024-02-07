Raymond James Weighs in on Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

PIF stock opened at C$13.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$12.35 and a 52-week high of C$15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81.

Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.35%.

Insider Activity at Polaris Renewable Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total transaction of C$785,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,790.69. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

Featured Stories

