Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.
RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ready Capital
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ready Capital Price Performance
RC stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.