Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

