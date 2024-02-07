Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,082 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 307% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,985 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 444.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

XLRE stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

