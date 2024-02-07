Research Analysts Set Expectations for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

Institutional Trading of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SXTP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

