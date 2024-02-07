Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROIC. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 169,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.