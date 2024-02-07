Reviewing Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeptis Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coeptis Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Coeptis Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 673.95%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.96%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -641.40% -309.29% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -58.20% -44.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coeptis Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 238.73 -$37.57 million N/A N/A Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.69) -1.88

Coeptis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary

Coeptis Therapeutics beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company has collaboration with Statera BioPharma to develop and commercialize STAT-201 for Crohn's disease; and Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

