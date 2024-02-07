Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,259.21

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,259.21 ($65.93) and traded as high as GBX 5,443 ($68.23). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 5,394 ($67.62), with a volume of 1,265,837 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.93) to GBX 4,800 ($60.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($75.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,000 ($75.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,299.76, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,583.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,259.21.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.66), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($269,455.63). 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

