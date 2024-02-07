Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 61.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,395,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,400,000 after purchasing an additional 911,969 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 190.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 15.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

