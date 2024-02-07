Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.30.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

