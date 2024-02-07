Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

