Russel Metals (RUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Russel Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$31.24 and a 12-month high of C$45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUS shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

