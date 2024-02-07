RXO (RXO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,178.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of RXO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 747,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,755,649 shares in the company, valued at $278,551,892.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RXO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in RXO by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 2,008.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 16.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.