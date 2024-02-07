Ryder System (R) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $116.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $119.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,050,407 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 175.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

