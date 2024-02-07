Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $575.00 at Benchmark

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Barclays reduced their target price on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

SAIA stock opened at $530.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.46. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.45. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saia will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth about $248,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

