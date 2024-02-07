Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $600.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $498.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $530.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.46. Saia has a 52-week low of $244.69 and a 52-week high of $545.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

