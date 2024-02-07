Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) Head to Head Contrast

Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Xiao-I and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A Sapiens International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Sapiens International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Xiao-I.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiao-I $48.19 million 2.93 -$5.90 million N/A N/A Sapiens International $474.74 million 3.18 $52.60 million $1.06 25.80

This table compares Xiao-I and Sapiens International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Xiao-I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Xiao-I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xiao-I and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A Sapiens International 11.69% 16.84% 10.61%

Summary

Sapiens International beats Xiao-I on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products. The company also develops and commercializes cognitive intelligence artificial intelligence platform products, including natural language processing, speech processing, computer vision, machine learning, affective computing, and data intelligence and hyperautomation. The company's product platforms comprise conversational AI, knowledge fusion, intelligent voice, hyperautomation, data intelligence, cloud, intelligent construction support, vision analysis, intelligent hardware support, and metaverse platform. It serves communications, finance, government affairs, legal, medical, manufacturing, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. The company also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, it offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, the company provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

