Satish Mehta Sells 40,523 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chewy stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.50, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

