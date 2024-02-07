Satish Mehta Sells 40,523 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chewy Trading Up 1.2 %
Chewy stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.50, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $49.54.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on CHWY. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
