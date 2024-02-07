Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,546 shares in the company, valued at $219,584.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHBI. StockNews.com raised Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.