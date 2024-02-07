Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
The Rank Group Stock Down 1.3 %
LON RNK opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.35).
The Rank Group Company Profile
