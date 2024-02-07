Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

The Rank Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON RNK opened at GBX 75 ($0.94) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £351.32 million, a P/E ratio of -375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 60.40 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.35).

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

