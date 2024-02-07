Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKWD. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 352,971 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 530,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $34.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

