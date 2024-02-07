SM Energy to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $5.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.63. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NYSE:SM opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 315,973 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,653 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

