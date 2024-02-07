Sony Group (SONY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.6 %

SONY opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter worth $61,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

