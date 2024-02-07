Sourceless (STR) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $167.90 million and $17.27 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.90 or 0.99958334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011104 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00193436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799366 USD and is up 9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

