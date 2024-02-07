Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CXM. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,078. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 370.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

