Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.30

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $15.79. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 1,360,378 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 81,739 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

