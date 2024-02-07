SRM Entertainment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 12th

SRM Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 12th. SRM Entertainment had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
SRM Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of SRM opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08.
SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.
SRM Entertainment Company Profile
SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.
