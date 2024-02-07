SRM Entertainment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRM) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 12th

SRM Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 12th. SRM Entertainment had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

SRM Entertainment Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of SRM opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. SRM Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.