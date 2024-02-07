Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.66. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $63,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,616.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

