Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

