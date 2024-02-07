Stifel Nicolaus Increases Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $55.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

SMG stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

