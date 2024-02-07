Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 12% compared to the average volume of 10,968 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 1,047,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after buying an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

