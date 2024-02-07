Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Crown Put Options (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the average daily volume of 520 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Crown by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

