StockNews.com Downgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Hold

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of GPK opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

